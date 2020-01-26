A Momence man died in a two-vehicle accident on Illinois 1 at Kankakee County Road 10500 North Sunday afternoon.
According to police reports from Illinois State Police, District, 21, the accident occurred at 8;22 a.m. Jan. 26.
Preliminary investigation has indicated that a black 2016 GMC 2500 pickup, driven by Ismael Aldape, 50, Oak Lawn, was southbound on Route 1 near 10500 North Road in Kankakee County.
A blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Michael D. Latty Jr., 41, Momence, was northbound at that same location. The GMC crossed over the center line and collided with the Chevrolet.
Latty was pronounced deceased on scene by the Kankakee County coroner.
The passengers of the GMC, Maria Portales, 51, Oak Lawn, and a 14-year-old female from Oak Lawn, were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Route 1 was closed for approximately three hours due to the accident. Aldape was issued a citation for improper lane usage.