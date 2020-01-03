Miss Iroquois County Fair Brianne Miller will compete in the 61st Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant Jan. 19.
The pageant will be at the Crowne Plaza Convention Center in Springfield, according to a news release. Seventy-three county fair queens from around the state will compete for cash prizes and honor of hosting the Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair.
Preliminary competition begins Jan. 18. Fifteen finalists will be selected to compete for the title of Miss Illinois County Fair 2020 at a banquet on Sunday evening. The title of Miss Illinois County Fair is currently held by Alexi Bladel of Winnebago County. Contestants are judged on personal interview, stage presence, beauty of face and physical condition, and speech and communication skills.
Miller, of Martinton, is the daughter of Todd and Heather Miller. She is a 2017 graduate of Donovan High School and currently attending the University of Illinois in Champaign. She will compete in the veining preliminary segment which begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 18.
Miller was crowned Miss Iroquois County Fair Queen in July 2019 at the Iroquois County 4-H and Agricultural Fair.