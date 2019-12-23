A Thrivent action team in Milford hosted an event to help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to a news release.
The Milford High School National Honor society hosted a school wide fundraiser. all proceeds will go to benefit St. Jude’s. The students were asked to bring in monetary donations for St. Jude’s and each dollar they brought got them a raffle ticket for the prize raffle. At the end of the week there will was a “family feud” game with each class having a team as well as a teacher team and a community team. The community impact card was used to purchase the raffle prizes as well as for the winners of the “family feud” game. The Action Team was led by Thrivent member Robin Warren.
The event took place at 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at Milford High School.
This event was hosted by Thrivent Action Teams, a local group led by a member of Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Action Teams allow members to quickly identify a need, receive resources and put a plan together to help others in their community. The mission of Thrivent is to serve members and society by guiding both to be wise with money and live generously.
"The action team program began in July 2014. In 2018 there were a total of 133,197 action teams," said Larry Burton, a financial representative with Thrivent Financial. "We're proud to be able to serve our community and are grateful for Thrivent's support."