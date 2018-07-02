Milford /Sheldon Major Girls softball wins the Iroquois/ Kankakee Girls softball League championship for the second year in a row, according to a news release.
This time they took on IW early in the tourney (Wednesday) defeating them 13-10. They were led by Brynlee Wright, who went 2/2, Anna McEwen, who went 2/3, Emmaleah Marshino, who went 1/2 and Abby Tovey, who went 2/3.
In the second round on Thursday they defeated a tough South Newton team 11-10. Emmaleah Marshino went 2/3, Abby Storm went 2/3, Anna McEwen was 2/2. To get them to the championship game on Friday night they conquered the very tough first-seeded Martinton /Donovan team with the score of 2-1 to end their season. Stellar pitching contributed to the victory with Emmaleah Marshino and Anna McEwen on the bump who neither gave up any walks for the night. Milford Sheldon’s defense recorded only two errors on the night. They were also led by Brynlee Wright who went 2/3, Anna McEwen who went 2/3, and Emma McEwen went 1/1.
The Milford/Sheldon Girls ended their season with a 13-2 record.