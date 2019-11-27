The village of Milford is ready for the holiday season, with its decorations already hanging downtown, and it’s gearing up for its fourth Christmas parade.
This year there’s will be a few extra treats downtown Sunday afternoon into the evening.
The main focus is the parade.
This year’s theme is “Old Fashion Christmas”. Geniece Allen is this year’s grand marshal and the crew at Angel’s Closet will be honored as volunteers of the year.
The parade will begin at the police station and go west on Jones Street to the park.
“It’s not too late to participate,” said one of the event organizers, Penny Cheever. “Entries will be accepted up to 10 minutes before the parade starts at the registration site in front of the Milford Post Office. Currently, there are over 40 entries.”
Entrants will be judges, and the prize categories are best use of theme, best religious/non profit organization, best decorated emergency vehicle and best youth.
For more information, call 815-889-5418.
The parade will roll at 5 p.m. MHS senior Reagan Hanson will sing the national anthem at 4:55.
New this year, Rod Burgett and village board trustee Randy Buhrmester will incorporate the Old Depot in the excitement.
Starting at 4 p.m. Trish Huff and Robin Rogers will be serving cocoa in the depot’s community room, and they’ll be there until the lighting of the community Christmas tree outside the town’s hall.
The music group Behold will perform leading up to the lighting.
Various downtown businesses will be open at 2 p.m., and they’ll stay open until the parade starts.
Kids will have a chance to meet Elf on the Shelf in that time at Sugar Creek Boutique. Children will receive treats and hot cocoa, and they’ll have an opportunity to be photographed with the Elf.
And any Christmas event has to end with Santa Claus.
After the parade, Santa will be at Imagine until 7 p.m. Youngsters will receive gift bags and have an opportunity to be photographed with Santa.