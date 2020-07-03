A Milford man was indicted by an Iroquois County grand jury July 1 on murder charges.
Jason P. Fancher, 47, was indicted on two counts of murder with intent to kill/injure in connection with the death of Pam Williams, 54, Martinton, Dec. 13, 2019, said Iroquois County Assistant States Attorney Alex O'Brien.
During the early morning hours of that date, Williams’ body was discovered outside of Sheldon by a passerby.
The following morning, Brian Musk, 50, Milford, was found murdered in his apartment at Milford Auto and Truck Parts.
An investigation into the homicides found them to be related and Matthew W. Borden of Melvin was identified as a suspect in both murders.
On Dec. 15, 2019, Borden shot himself following a pursuit with Colorado State Police outside of Greeley, Colorado.
Fancher was taken into custody by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, assisted by Milford Police, without incident. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bond.
The charge of first degree murder is connected solely to the death of Williams and no charges are being filed against Fancher in Musk’s death, according to police reports.
Fancher was also indicted earlier this year on unrelated drug charges, O'Brien said.
He is set to be back in court at 10:30 a.m. July 6 for arraignment on the murder charges.