A Milford man has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a 2019 murder of a Martinton woman.
According to information from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, Jason P. Fancher, 47, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Pam Williams, 54, Martinton, Dec. 13, 2019.
During the early morning hours of that date, Williams’ body was discovered outside of Sheldon by a passerby.
The following morning, Brian Musk, 50, Milford, was found murdered in his apartment at Milford Auto and Truck Parts.
An investigation into the homicides found them to be related and Matthew W. Borden of Melvin was identified as a suspect in both murders.
On Dec. 15, 2019, Borden shot himself following a pursuit with Colorado State Police outside of Greeley, Colorado.
Fancher was taken into custody by Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police, assisted by Milford Police, without incident. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bond.
The charge of first degree murder is connected solely to the death of Williams and no charges are being filed against Fancher in Musk’s death, according to police reports.