Milford Grade School has announced students of the month for February.

Those students include:

Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: John Jensen

Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Emma Searcy and Weston Forbes

First grade — Brenna Schroeder: Leah Havens and Oliver Rutledge

First grade — Nickole Carson: Hunter Laffoon

Second grade — Lindsey Maple: Ryan Germain and Silas Adsit

Second grade — Kasey Bossong: Kendall Liefer and Channing Harris

Third grade — Jenny Rutlege: Bradley Barrett

Third grade — Michelle Schoolman: Maddox Muehling

Fourth grade — Kaity Johnson: Waylon Champion

Fourth grade — Shauna Fleming: Avery Martinez

Fifth grade — Mitzi Fox: Sadie Gordon and Gabe Bivins

Fifth grade — Mallory Brittenham: Brycea Brown

Sixth grade: Hiram Griffith and Gilian Newman

Seventh grade: Emili Lopez Love, Tyler Runner and Stephanie Sterrenberg

Eighth grade: Mattison Johnson and Madison Ward Truesdell