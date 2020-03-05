Milford Grade School has announced students of the month for February.
Those students include:
Kindergarten — Lisa Homerding: John Jensen
Kindergarten — Kristi Liefer: Emma Searcy and Weston Forbes
First grade — Brenna Schroeder: Leah Havens and Oliver Rutledge
First grade — Nickole Carson: Hunter Laffoon
Second grade — Lindsey Maple: Ryan Germain and Silas Adsit
Second grade — Kasey Bossong: Kendall Liefer and Channing Harris
Third grade — Jenny Rutlege: Bradley Barrett
Third grade — Michelle Schoolman: Maddox Muehling
Fourth grade — Kaity Johnson: Waylon Champion
Fourth grade — Shauna Fleming: Avery Martinez
Fifth grade — Mitzi Fox: Sadie Gordon and Gabe Bivins
Fifth grade — Mallory Brittenham: Brycea Brown
Sixth grade: Hiram Griffith and Gilian Newman
Seventh grade: Emili Lopez Love, Tyler Runner and Stephanie Sterrenberg
Eighth grade: Mattison Johnson and Madison Ward Truesdell