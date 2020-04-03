Harper Hughes got some special recognition from the Milford Police Department.
Her mother, Brittney Schultz, said her four-year-old daughter got a rock painting set and wanted to leave a special gift for a few of her favorite people.
“She likes to hide them around town but she makes it a point to leave one at the police station,” Schultz said.
It was a penguin, and Harper and her mother would walk by the police station to see if her favorite guys had seen it. Schultz said Harper wants to be a police officer when she grows up. She likes to watch police officers on television and “She has the biggest crush on Wyatt.”
“The rock was on the steps. I thought it was for a scavenger hunt and left it for the kids to find,” said police chief Wyatt Alt.
It was there for a few days before he got a message from Schultz wanting to let the officers know it was left for them.
“I wrote out a letter telling her thanks for letting us hang out with the penguin,” said Alt, and he put the penguin and the letter on Harper’s doorstep.
"She loved it," said Schultz.
Alt said he’s notice a few rocks set out in different places and thinks the rock scavenger hunt is still going on. He knows there’s a lot of people
There’s a lot of people outside due to the weather getting better and not wanting to be cooped up inside all day, he said.
“Out patrolling we’re seeing people walking their dogs and out with their families. The kids are riding bikes and playing catch. We haven’t seen this in a long time,” said Alt.