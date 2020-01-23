The Milford FFA will be hosting its 7th Annual FFA Alumni Auction Feb. 1.
The FFA Scholarship Auction will be in the Milford High School Gym, according to a news release. The doors will be open at 11 a.m., so people may browse early. The auction begins at 1 p.m. and the Milford FFA Alumni will have a free will offering lunch for everyone’s convenience.
“TThe Milford FFA students and Milford FFA alumni, have worked really hard to provide the community with a variety of outstanding, quality items that would appeal to everyone.” said Kevin Price, Milford FFA advisor.
“There will also be an opportunity to bid on an FFA hired hand officer, so if you need to do some spring cleaning, this will be an awesome chance to hire a good working FFA member,” he said. “We are also very fortunate to have some excellent auctioneers, Bill Decker and Jon Mowrey.
The Milford FFA members, the Milford FFA alumni, and the auctioneers are looking forward to having a lot of fun, and provide plenty of excitement, he said.
“The money generated from this auction will be used to benefit Milford FFA members by providing college and leadership scholarships, Washington Leadership Conference, and several Community projects that the FFA donates to. Today’s FFA members are the future for tomorrows leaders. So come on out, enjoy a fun afternoon of fellowship and above all, support the youth in our community. We thank all of the businesses, and individuals for your continued support,” Price said.