The Milford community and surrounding area once again displayed support for Angel's Closet at the benefit conducted recently at the Milford Christian Church, according to information provided.
From the sale of spaghetti dinner tickets, proceeds from the Casey’s Gift Card raffle, and the receipt of several monetary donations, $2,255 was raised to help Angel's Closet pay its rent and utilities for the next several months.
The benefit was funded in part through the Thrivent Action Team and the Royal Neighbors of America Difference Maker Team. Their contributions were used to defray the cost of the supplies purchased for the dinner. A crew of 25 volunteers worked nearly 250 hours on this project planning the dinner, selling tickets, making donations, baking desserts, setting and cleaning up, preparing and serving more than 170 spaghetti dinners.
A pleasant surprise of the day occurred when two members representing the State Line Riders, Chapter ABATE of IL, stopped by with a donation of $250.
The winner of the $100 Gift Card donated by Casey’s Corporation, Angel Crawford.