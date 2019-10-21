In honor of Veterans day, the American Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in Milford from 1-6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Milford Fire Station, according to a news release.
The Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give blood now to help keep the blood supply stable during the holidays. Blood donations often decline from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. This November, give blood and be the lifeline patients need. Donation can give a patient in need something to be extra thankful for this year.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-733-2767 or going online to www.redcrossblood.org. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins on the day of the drive are also welcome.
Having an appointment is the best way to speed up the donation process., according to the press release. Appointments are scheduled in 15-minute intervals starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 5:45 p.m. To keep the process running on schedule, there are a limited number of time slots available during those time intervals.
Another way to speed up the process is to complete RapidPass on the on the day of the donation. This can be done on your home computer or on your mobile device the day of your donation. RapidPass lets you complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online from the convenience of a computer at home or at work thus saving approximately 15-20 minutes at the bloodmobile. To get started, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.