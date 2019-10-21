The Friends of the Blues & Kankakee Valley Boat Club present Mike Morgan & The Crawl at 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.
There is a cover charge. Food and beverages are available. The general public is invited to this concert event
It has been about 15 years since Kankakee valley favorites Mike Morgan & The Crawl last played in our area. The Texas native’s last show here was outdoors at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and there is keen anticipation for the return of this Lone Star State guitar player/vocalist/songwriter/recording artist, who wears a patch over his right eye.
From mid-1990s through early 2000s, Mike Morgan & The Crawl appeared five or six times at many venues in the Kankakee area including the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, the former Sam ‘N’ Ella’s (now On the Rox), Manteno clubs, and the Good Shepherd Manor Fall Festival outside Momence. Starting in 2006, Morgan played mostly local Texas gigs as he became the full-time sales manager at a Mesquite TX based motorcycle dealership. Its recent closing has freed Mike to take his show back on the road.
Since forming in the late 1980s, The Crawl's fiery, unforgettable live performances and Morgan's searing guitar playing on a Fender Stratocaster have earned them rave reviews from critics and a devoted audience worldwide. Mike is currently fronting a three-piece version of his band with Kevin Schermerhorn on drums and Drew Allain on bass. Fronted by Morgan’s rousing guitar playing, the trio performs an innovative blend of hard-driving Texas blues and aggressive Roots Rock that has fans outside the Dallas-Ft. Worth area excited for its return.
Called "a genuine Blues guitar hero!" by Guitar World Magazine, Morgan says the lure of the open road is calling his name once again, and Friends and fans in the Kankakee valley could not be happier.
More Information:
Mike Morgan was born in Dallas on November 30, 1959, and grew up in nearby Hillsboro, Texas. Morgan displayed an avid interest in music as a youngster, listening intently to the impassioned soul sounds of Otis Redding and Wilson Pickett on local radio stations. He received his first guitar while in the third grade, but he didn't begin to take playing seriously until he discovered Stevie Ray Vaughan's album, “Texas Flood,” in 1985. "When I heard Stevie's first album, that was it," Morgan recalls. "I already knew how to play the guitar, but Stevie showed me a lot of things I didn't know. After that, I dove headlong into playing the Blues."
Developing a style all of his own, Mike moved to Dallas in 1986 and soon hooked up with experienced vocalist Darrell Nulisch (formerly with Anson Funderburgh and the Rockets) to form The Crawl. Darrell had a tremendous knowledge of Blues and a deep collection of Blues records, and he exposed Morgan to the music of the Chicago Blues scene and many of its key players.
Mike Morgan and The Crawl quickly made a name for themselves, writing original songs that were on a par with the classics they chose to cover. After Nulisch left the band in 1989, Morgan found Kansas City native and Blues veteran Lee McBee, whose smoky, seasoned vocals were reminiscent of the legendary 1960s Soul singers Morgan listened to while growing up.
As Mike and Lee's collaboration proved popular with Blues aficionados, appearances at the Benson & Hedges Blues Festival, the Dallas Blues Festival, the Atlantic City Blues Festival and the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival soon followed. At the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Morgan's old pal Anson Funderburgh took Black Top records owner Hammond Scott to a gig. Scott was so stunned by the band's talent and originality that he signed them to the label immediately following the Jazz Fest appearance.
Mike Morgan and The Crawl found a national audience with the release of their debut recording, “Raw & Ready,” in 1990. Backed up by extensive national and international touring, Mike Morgan and The Crawl continued to amaze their fans throughout the 1990s by releasing five highly regarded albums, “Mighty Fine Dancin’,” “Full Moon Over Dallas,” “Ain't Worried No More,” “Looky Here!,” “The Road,” and “I Like The Way You Work It.”
In 1994 Morgan recorded “Let The Dogs Run,” a highly acclaimed album that paired him with fellow Dallas guitarist Jim Suhler, another Friends of the Blues favorite.
At the end of 1999, Lee McBee left to form his own band back in Kansas, and Morgan took over as front man. After years of great vocalists / front men, Mike was ready to take on the new challenge.
In 2000, “Texas Man,” Mike’s first vocal outing, was released on Severn Records. “Texas Man” met rave reviews and was followed up in 2004 by “Live in Dallas.”
2007 saw the release of the most current CD, “Stronger Every Day” also on Seven Records. It has guest appearances by Lee McBee and Randy McAllister.