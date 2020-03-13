Two Milford High School organizations — National Honor Society and Student Council — will host an appreciation banquet for senior citizens living in the Milford School District.
It will be at 6 p.m. April 24.
Both organizations have been working hard to plan an enjoyable evening and look forward to honoring those individuals who have supported education and students for many years.
The theme of the evening for the MHS Senior Citizen’s Banquet will be a Hawaiian Paradise, and the menu will include ham, scalloped potatoes, sides, and dessert.
The students are asking people to make reservations to know how much food to prepare and how many tables to decorate.
Therefore, those who would like to enjoy a delicious meal, engaging conversation, and delightful entertainment should call the high school 815-889-4184 to make reservations by April 3.