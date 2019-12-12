Bailee Fanning has done well in FFA.
The Milford High School senior has most recently taken a project to the national level, placing fifth overall.
She competed in the National Agriscience Fair at the 92nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October. Her project measured the difference in intestinal microbial populations in three different breeds of swine. Her project won her division at the state level, making her a national finalist. Out of 27 state winners in her division, animal science, she was selected as one of the top 12 finalists in the nation and secured a spot to compete at the National Agriscience Fair. After being judged her project received fifth overall in the animal systems division at the national level.
“My project was about measuring differences in intestinal microbial populations in three different breeds of swine. I looked at F1 Crossbreds, Hampshires, and Yorkshires in my project. My project involved the concentrations of different enteric disease (diarrhea diseases) causing bacteria or microbes in three different breeds’ microbiomes (ecosystems of the gastrointestinal tract) during early and late lactation. In the results, there were differences. More specifically there were higher concentrations of certain bacteria that were unique to each breed in my testing population. At state, I won my division with this project and then qualified to go to nationals. At nationals I was awarded fifth overall in the Animal Systems category. This is the highest achievement I have received in FFA. I was also 4th overall individual for State Livestock Judging in the Non-reasons division in 2018. I was also 8th individual in Dairy Judging at the Section 10 contest in 2019.”
And that’s just so far this year. She’s been in FFA all four years of high school.
“FFA has been such an amazing experience for me. I’ve been able to meet so many amazing people all over the state and all over the country. I’ve learned to push myself out of my comfort zone and I’ve learned amazing leadership skills that I can use for the rest of my life. If anyone is ever thinking about joining FFA, they should. I promise you won’t regret it!”
The rural life is for her. She said she’s been in 4-H for 10 years, showing pigs each year. In 4-H she’s also had multiple offices within her club. As for her animals she said she’s had a few county fair champions and in 2015, she had the Champion Hampshire Gilt at the Illinois State Fair. This past year, she was the Illinois State Fair Hampshire Queen.
“I would always watch my friends show when I was younger and I knew that as soon and I could, I wanted to do the same thing. So when I was eight, I started showing pigs at the county fair level. Since then I have shown at several state and national shows. I would always ride in the combine with my dad when I was younger and since my dad is my biggest role model, that definitely sparked my interest and love for agriculture.”
The plan is to continue in agriculture, planning to enroll at the University of Illinois.
“I would love to be able to go into business or ag-business in college. I’m not entirely sure of what exact event or organizations there are, but I am sure that I do want to get involved in as many as possible. I don’t have a set plan of what I want to do after college, but I want to do something that I would enjoy and help others in the process.”