High school football has started and that means homecoming isn’t far behind.
Milford High School will have the first homecoming in Iroquois County this year. Homecoming week for the school starts next week.
The students will have their dress up days through the end of the week: Monday PJs day, Tuesday twin day, Wednesday jersey/uniform day, throwback Thursday and spirit day will be Friday. Freshmen wear green, sophomores wear white, juniors wear red and seniors wear Bearcat blue.
The community will be invited to watch the annual variety show at 7 p.m. Thursday in the gym.
Homecoming coronation will follow the variety show. The bonfire at the football field will be after that.
The students will have their homecoming olympic games Friday afternoon at the school. First, the football players will be pitted against the volleyball players in a volleyball match.
Homecoming week traditionally is about the big football game Friday. This year, the reigning eight-man football champs, the MCP Bearcats, will play against the Knights of Metro East. The game will start at 7 p.m.
There will also be two volleyball matches next week, both at home: Monday against St. Anne and Thursday against Armstrong. Golfers will take to the greens Monday at Hubbard Trail and Thursday at Danville Country Club.
The MHS homecoming dance will be from 8-11 p.m. Sept. 14.