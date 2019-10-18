September, 11, 2001, is not being forgotten — thanks in part by those people who keep the memory in the forefront and who are educating the youths who were born after the devastation.
The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation exhibit has made its way to Watseka this weekend, bringing it with it three retired firefighters — two of whom helped at the Twin Towers site for days after it came down.
Billy Puckett is a retired firefighter from Plano, Texas, and he is friends with the organizer of the foundation, formed in 2002 in dedication of Stephen Siller who died in the effort to save lives that day. Puckett has volunteered his time since 2013. The exhibit makes about 40 stops a year, ranging from 1-14 days each stop.
Two retired New York Fire Department firefighters, Bob Sapienza and Kevin Wallace, have traveled to Iroquois County to explain the tragedy of Sept. 11 and to remind visitors to keep the memory of those lost alive.
Sapienza retired from the NYFD in 1996 having been a firefighter for 23 years.
Though retired, he — along with hundreds of other retired firefighters — was at the site by 1 p.m. that day.
“It was just like you saw it on TV. You’d drive over the George Washington Bridge and look to the right; you couldn’t see towers. All you could see was the smoke.”
He got there and worked with a rescue company doing search and rescue. “Just about everybody was on a pile digging.”
He said he was there a few days working 22-hour days before he went home. “After that you just can’t do any more.
“It just works on you. You do your job. You’d only think about {what happened} when you quit.”
Wallace, a former Navyman, had just retired from the NYFD in April of 2001 to begin a second career as a nurse. On Sept. 12 he was called out of retirement to help, and he did just that for two weeks.
“Most collapses there are void areas and people survive. We were for sure thinking people would survive. We realized quit quickly there wouldn’t be anyone,” he said.
Sapienza and Wallace, who once were neighbors, have been working with the foundation for five years.
The reason for doing it — “I don’t want the memory of all those guys to be forgotten,” said Sapienza.
“Never forget Sept. 11.”
Both men are like a number of responders at the site; they don’t want to talk about what they saw. They say they do what they do in honor of those lives lost.
And, Sapienza pointed out, hundreds have died since the site was cleared from exposures relating to their clean up work. Or, there are many firefighters and police officers who helped at the site who enlisted or reactivated in the service to continue their calling for their country.
Both men have noted in their presentation that the kids want to know more, they’re learning about what they were not exposed to.
“The biggest thing for me is talking to the kids — how do you explain what happened? You can’t,” said Wallace. “This one day in time made such an impact on lives today, the kids’ lives today.”
“They’re the future. They’re the ones who will have to remember,” Sapienza said.
Puckett explained that the foundation serves the families of emergency responders and military heroes who have lost their lives. One of the main purposes of the foundation is to make sure the families of the deceased have a home of their own, whether it’s built new or remodeled and the mortgage paid off. The foundation does the same for those who are disabled, creating a home customized to best fit the person’s needs.