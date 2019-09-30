Princess Wach-e-kee Chapter DAR met in the Victorian Room of the Old Courthouse Museum, Watseka, on Sept. 26. A noon lunch was prepared and served by hostesses Diane Gagnon and Virginia Mogged.
After the meal, 17 members and guests were treated to a most interesting program presented by Julie Woller, Sandra Santos and Carol Castellon, members of Alliance Chapter in Champaign. These three also serve as District III Correspondent Docents of the NSDAR Museum in Washington, DC. Correspondent Docents are members who volunteer to promote the DAR Museum and its collections by providing outreach programs to chapters and community organizations. The three women explained the DAR Museum is a part of the DAR buildings in Washington, DC.
The DAR Museum holds collections of furnishings, textiles and household items used in the early 20th century in America. There are 31 period rooms arranged to look like a different time and place in American history – these rooms are primarily supported by state societies and are named accordingly. The Illinois Room, for example, is decorated as an1840’s lady’s bed chamber.
The program, “For the Fun of It,” was about the New Hampshire Toy Attic – a room which contains a large display of 1800’s and early 1900’s children’s toys. The guest presenters displayed an extraordinary number of vintage toys and they talked about a rocking horse, metal doll house and assorted games. Among the notable items was play dough, which was first marketed as wallpaper cleaner, and a Little Revlon doll which predated the more famous Barbie doll.
The DAR Museum is open six days a week and admission is free. Those who visit the museum don’t have to be members of a DAR chapter. More information about special displays and events at the museum can be viewed at www.dar.org.