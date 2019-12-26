Watseka Girl Scout Troop 2529 had only one meeting in December, and it was a meeting packed with fun and good times.
After the pledge to the flag, Girl Scout oath and promise, leader Angie Potts began the meeting by asking what each Girl Scout hoped to gain over the holidays. She then read a letter from the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce congratulating the troop on their float’s first-place finish in the Christmas parade.
Leader Brittney Schroeder then led a painting course in which each scout completed a snowman piece to take home.
Afterwards, the girls enjoyed a supper of pizza and breadsticks. While they ate, Potts discussed the Woman of the Month – Jane Austen, an author. She lived most of her life hidden from public and a majority of her works were released after her death. Two of her publications are known by almost everyone – “Sense and Sensibility” and “Pride and Prejudice.” An extremely shy person, she studied French, dance and spelling in school. Potts said the troop could learn more about Austen at the next meeting.
Potts then talked to parents about a training she and Schroeder attended regarding the upcoming cookie sales. She went over the deadlines and talked about the girls being able to offer ordering through emails. She explained more on what the troop would be doing for sale cookies and she encouraged the girls to come up with ideas on their own, such as making posters.
Each girl received a gift from the leaders.
The next meeting will be Jan. 7, and girls and their parents are reminded to try to have an idea of how many boxes of cookies they plan to sell.