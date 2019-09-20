Springfield –The Illinois Potable Water Supply Operators Association (IPWSOA) recognized eight outstanding professionals in their individual categories of service, according to a news release. These operators produce and supply drinking water for Illinois public water supply consumers.
Drinking water professionals and guests of the Illinois Potable Water Operators Association honored John McBride, E.R.H. Enterprises, Inc., as Groundwater Operator of the Year. Tim Brant, Utilities, Inc., Ted Griffis, Village of Lake in the Hills, and Jeff Pennington , City of Oregon, were named runners-up for the top spot. All four individuals were recognized for their outstanding work in supplying safe drinking water on a daily basis to consumers, as well as their contributions to the industry and community. Operators are rated on the day-to-day operation and maintenance of their facilities.
John McBride, Crescent City’s contract operator, was selected as Operator of the Year in the Groundwater System Category. McBride has more than 40 years of experience in the water industry and holds a Class A Water Supply Operator Certificate. He is responsible for all daily operation and maintenance activities associated with the Crescent City water system. McBride and E.R.H. Enterprises, Inc. were an essential part of planning the financing and construction of needed improvements to the Crescent City water plant.
The Crescent City water plant treats and distributes approximately 56,000 gallons of water per day. The plant utilizes iron and manganese filtration and chemical addition.
There are approximately 4,000 certified drinking water operators in the State of Illinois. These operators were nominated by owners, operators and other professionals in the drinking water industry. Finalists are then reviewed by other certified drinking water operators who serve on the Operator of the Year Nomination and Final Selection Committees of IPWSOA.
Operators of the Year and nominees were honored during the Association’s 88th annual conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. Members from all areas of the state met to stay current on new industry regulations, equipment and processes. Winners of the 2019 awards were announced and received their plaques during the three day event.