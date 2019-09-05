DANVILLE — If one’s outdoor area needs a fall makeover, using containers is an easy way to give it a lift. The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have a special program coming up Sept. 17 to help give a garden a seasonal look.
Danville Gardens is well known for their selection annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees. Sherry Cannon is one of the horticulture staff who is often behind those displays. Her creative nature and gardening expertise gives her a sense of color and ability to put plants together that look beautiful and attract the fall pollinators.
Whether one’s personal style runs towards rustic or formal, bright or neutral she will have suggestions on plant combinations to create something new and unusual. Using flowers like pansies and vibrant rudbeckia can bring long lasting color and attract butterflies while perennials like heuchera, ivy and grasses add wonderful texture and contrast, according to the news release. Flowering cabbage looks even better as the weather cools. She will demonstrate how to finish the display with a mix of squash and pumpkins. Grouping an unusual variety of planters together can make a statement and give your tired summer landscape a fresh look just in time for autumn.
This free program will be from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Danville Public Library. While there is no charge to attend, it’s asked that participants register to have adequate handouts.
Register online at the University of Illinois Extension website https://web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=20604 or by calling 217.442.8615.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If one needs a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact Vermilion County office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.