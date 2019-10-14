The Watseka Masonic Lodge recently welcomed the Illinois Masonic Student Assistance Program (IMSAP) to the Watseka High School and Junior High for a Unity Day. The Donovan High School and Junior High students also traveled to Watseka for the fun and educational event. During the Unity Day, they focused on respect. Respecting their peers, respecting teachers, respecting people from different cultures and backgrounds. The Coordinators used hands on activities to work with the students and emphasize the topics they were discussing. One activity focused on team work by having groups of students build the tallest possible tower out of supplies such as straws, popsicle sticks, and tape. Everyone had to participate as they only had 5 minutes to construct the tower. Donovan High School Principal Andy Jordan said "The Unity day assembly was a great opportunity for Donovan and Watseka students to work together on building relationships and making a difference in our schools. We appreciate the invite from the Watseka School District and the Masonic Lodge, it was well worth it for our students!" The Masons of Illinois, who sponsor IMSAP, are looking forward to scheduling more events in the near future. More information about the Masonic Lodge can be found at www.watsekamasons.com.

