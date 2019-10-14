The Watseka Masonic Lodge recently welcomed the Illinois Masonic Student Assistance Program (IMSAP) to the Watseka High School and Junior High for a Unity Day. The Donovan High School and Junior High students also traveled to Watseka for the fun and educational event. During the Unity Day, they focused on respect. Respecting their peers, respecting teachers, respecting people from different cultures and backgrounds. The Coordinators used hands on activities to work with the students and emphasize the topics they were discussing. One activity focused on team work by having groups of students build the tallest possible tower out of supplies such as straws, popsicle sticks, and tape. Everyone had to participate as they only had 5 minutes to construct the tower. Donovan High School Principal Andy Jordan said "The Unity day assembly was a great opportunity for Donovan and Watseka students to work together on building relationships and making a difference in our schools. We appreciate the invite from the Watseka School District and the Masonic Lodge, it was well worth it for our students!" The Masons of Illinois, who sponsor IMSAP, are looking forward to scheduling more events in the near future. More information about the Masonic Lodge can be found at www.watsekamasons.com.
Masons sponsor Unity Day
Tags
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
What is your favorite part of Autumn?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Watseka, IL
Right Now
- Humidity: 39%
- Feels Like: 58°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 58°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:54 AM
- Sunset: 06:12:35 PM
- Dew Point: 34°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 0mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 1mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Oct 14
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Firefighters from across Illiana region responding to fire in Kentland
- Firefighters on scene of a structure fire in Watseka
- Watseka officials discuss ways to clean up closed auto dealership area
- Cause of massive Kentland fire still unknown, firefighters still on scene
- Watseka officers eye possibility of getting police dog
- Warriors lose homecoming game to Seneca
- Watchekee mural dedicated in Watseka
- Watseka hosts powder puff match, homecoming court announced
- Police blotter Oct. 8, 2019
- Police blotter for Oct. 9