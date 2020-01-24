The 110th annual convention of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs was held at the Crowne Plaza, Springfield, Jan. 17-20. Exemplary volunteers were acknowledged for their service to agriculture, county fairs, and youths during the meeting, according to a news release.
Marvin Perzee of Ashkum was granted the Friend of Illinois County Fairs Award posthumously. His wife Sharon received the award on his behalf.
Perzee was elected to the Iroquois County Agricultural and 4-H Club Fair Board in 1967. He was elected president in 1972 and served in that capacity for 47 years and was vice president in 2019 for a total of 54 years of volunteer service to the fair and his community.
During those years Perzee was an active member of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs serving as: past president Northern Zone, president of the state association, director, director-at-large and legislative chairman for 40 years.
Perzee was a member of many professional organizations and received numerous awards and honors including: 54 year leader of Ashkum Chargers 4-H Club, recipient of the Iroquois County Extension Council Alumni Award for distinguished service, inducted into the University of Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame, Master Farmer Award, Farm Family of the Year Award, Times-Republic Citizen of the Year, Hardees National Award for volunteerism, Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmers Award recipient and numerous other certificates of achievement.
He served on many State of Illinois boards over his years of service beginning in 1984 as a member of the advisory board for the Division of Fairs and Horse Racing, State Fair Advisory Board, Attorney General Jim Ryan Advisory Board and the Carnival Safety Board. He received recognition for service to the fair industry from both the Illinois House and Senate.
In 1963 he received the American FFA Degree and his future was then paved for a lifelong involvement of being a 4-H member, showman of sheep, and commitment to the betterment of Agriculture. He wanted to give back to the
environment that shaped his life and was dedicated to ensuring that future generations were given the same opportunities that he was presented. He was proud to have been a part of the team that passed the exemption of sales tax on farm machinery, the increases and improvements to wtate-wide funding for Fairs and for the growth of the Iroquois County Fair and the youths it served.
For the above stated reasons Marvin Perzee is a worthy recipient of the Friend of Illinois County Fairs Award. He lived a life that indeed made a difference and his leadership and dedication will long be remembered.