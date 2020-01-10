A Martinton fire was contained to just the home’s back porch.
Fire chief Jeff Meyer, said, “There was a lot of smoke,” of Friday morning's incident.
He said the department got the initial page at 9:30 a.m. He said a firefighter, Watseka Fire Department Engineer Steve Yana, was driving, saw the smoke at 205 N. Second St., and called 9-1-1. Yana went to the door to the home. Meyer said this woke the renter of the home and his dog up and got out to safety.
Firefighters from Watseka, Ashkum, Donovan, Chebanse, Aroma Park and St. Anne were called to help. He said there was a lot of smoke, so, initially he didn’t know what kind of fire they were up against.
“You always need manpower, and at that time of day sometimes it’s hard to get people.
“I’d rather call them in and have them turn back around to make sure we have enough manpower.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it got away from the back porch, where it started, Meyer said. He said there was plenty of water damage in the home, but once it’s cleaned it will be livable.
Crews were at the scene until about noon. “We got the fire out pretty quick; it was just making sure to get hot spots out.
“All the firefighters who responded did a great job and saved the house, keeping it livable.”