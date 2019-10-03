Local attorney and author J. Dennis Marek of Chebanse will give a presentation on his book, The Ultimate Survivor on Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Watseka Public Library.
Marek writes a weekly newspaper column. After meeting a man that he featured in one of these columns, he wrote his first book, The Ultimate Survivor, the Incredible Story of Wally Pieszka, telling the story of a man who wore the uniforms of both Nazi Germany and the Allied Forces, according to a news release.
Wally, who was born in rural Poland in 1923, had his life changed dramatically when Germany invaded Poland in 1939. Marek's book tells Wally's amazing story of survival and his eventual travel to the United States where he began a new life. Copies of this book will be available for purchase at the end of the program.
Marek himself has lived a fascinating life. He moved from Chicago to Iroquois County at the age of 8 and grew up in the Clifton area. He became an attorney in 1967, then he was employed by the CIA and entered the Air Force. After Officer's Training School he transferred to CIA headquarters in Langley, VA where he worked with a section of the Special Ops charged with identifying all POWs in captivity. Following his discharge from the Air Force, Marek returned home to Kankakee, where he began his 49 year law career. He was Iroquois County's first Public Defender from 1971-82.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the library at 815-432-4544.