The 2019 Watseka Community High School Marching Warriors recently completed the competition season.
On Oct. 19, the band travelled to Effingham to participate in the Effingham Marching Hearts Invitational. The Warriors won Best Visual Performance and Best Percussion along with 2nd place in Class 3A. On Saturday, the Warriors competed in the Illinois Marching Band Championship at the University of Illinois. Bands performed in the Irwin Indoor Football Facility due to inclement weather. The Marching Warriors finsihed 2nd in Class 1A. Their score placed them 10th out of 20 bands in Class 1A, 2A and 3A.
“Saturday was a challenge both in the level of competition and dealing with the weather,” said Director Erik Parmenter. “We were able to perform our complete show inside, but everyone got completely soaked just moving from the busses to the facility. Despite being drenched, the students gave their strongest performance yet and finished in second place to an excellent band from Mater Dei Catholic High School.”
“This season has presented unique challenges. From weather, to missing a competition, to dealing with injuries and other obstacles. In each and every situation, this group of students has risen to the occasion. The band finished the season with 3 second place finishes and 2 first place finishes, along with multiple other caption awards.”
“Our show this season was titled “i am, WE ARE” and explored the idea of individuals coming together as part of a group. I believe that we were able to live out that idea as we navigated the ups and downs of the marching band season,” he said.
“Thanks to all of the parents who gave their time and effort to support the 2019 Marching Warriors. Without the help of so many people, having a marching band of this caliber would not be possible,” Parmenter said.