The Marching Warriors of Watseka Community High School brought home first place honors from the marching band competition at Danville Sept. 28.
The 58-member band won first place, Best Visual and Best Color Guard on Saturday.
Earlier in the marching band seson, the band placed first and won Best Percussion at Washington, and second place and Best Music at Pontiac.
Director Erik Parmenter is proud of the hard work the kids put into their show.
“Our show this year is titled "i am, WE ARE”, he said. “The music is written by Josh Hinkel, I wrote the marching drill and my wife Sally writes the color guard routine.
“We started learning this show at band camp in late July. The students have worked extremely hard since then learning and refining the marching and music. This weekend was the first time we marched and played the entire show. We will continue to refine and add details throughout the rest of our season.”
The band is made up of freshmen through senior members. The older ones help the younger ones in learning the show.
“This year we are fortunate to have 15 great seniors,” he said. “They help the younger students both in example and by teaching. There are a lot of subtle things that go into being a successful marching band. Little things like how to hold your instrument properly, how to move together, making sure uniforms are worn correctly. The seniors help quite a bit helping teach the newer students these smaller details. “
Parmenter said, too, that the parents are a very important part of the band’s success.
“The band could not be successful without a huge group of very supportive and involved parents. We have been fortunate this season to have a great group of parents who help move equipment, provide food, chaperone busses, work with uniforms and many other tasks. We simply could not function without their help,” he said.
The band will compete Oct. 5 at the Panther Marching Band Festival at Eastern Illinois University. They will compete at Effingham High School on Oct. 19 and at the Illinois Marching Band Championships at the University of Illinois on Oct. 26.