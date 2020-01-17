The Milford Area Public Schools District 124 Board of Education had its January meeting.
At the meeting, superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer gave a building and grounds update.
She said the epoxy coating is on the stairway in the school, and “It looks really good.”
The baseball diamond is nearly completed, as it needs to be reseeded. Milford will host its first baseball regional tournament this year.
The board approved a fire alarm system for new greenhouse.
She said this system needed to be in place to approve occupancy and begin instruction in the building.
As for ag staffing the board hired Kade Hill to teach ag next year. Hill is from Paxton, and he’ll be graduating from the University of Illinois in May.
Lindenmeyer said the district will post to fill the certified positions of physical education, health and driver’s education. She said there are “gaps” with having someone instruct these classes. She also said these positions may be positions MAPS could share with another district.
The board discussed the fees and calendar for the 2020-21 school year. It also discussed dates for the high school graduation.
In her superintendent’s report she went over the renewal of the pre-k agreement with Donovan, which was tabled until next meeting, and the change in the now monthly reporting of TRS.
She told the board the special education coop is fully staffed.
Also at the meeting, the board
— Accepted the resignation of Christy Duis as high school head volleyball coach.
— Approved the leave of absence for Ryan and Mallory Brittenham.
— Approved the renewal of the Illiana Migrant Head Start agreement, as Head Start is in the Sheldon building.
Up next for the MAPS board is a goal setting training Wednesday.
She said not only is board with several new members, but it’s good to continue board members’ trainings.
“It’s been a while since goals were set, with a lot of time dedicated to constructing the new building.”
There will also be a community technology class for the public to better stay communicated with the schools.
The goal is teach how to navigate the schools’ website and other platforms of communication, and it will take suggestions on ideas for future community classes.
This is set for 6-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the high school. There is no admission cost. Call the district office at 815-889-5176 to reserve a spot.