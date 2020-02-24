The Milford Area Public Schools District 124 had its February meeting.
Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer said the PreK grant application was sent to the state, but, there’s not a lot of hope there will be any grants available. She said she was told by state officials, “There really isn’t the money for it.” But, she said, the goal was to get the application out to try.
Relatedly, the board approved the renewal of the intergovernmental agreement with the Donovan District 3 for preK services. She said the two districts share a PreK teacher — in the mornings she’s in Sheldon and in the afternoon she’s in Donovan. Milford has its own teacher. This is the third year for the arrangement.
As for the Illinois School Maintenance Grant for FY20, the board gave Lindenmeyer permission to seek bids to work on the north parking lot and the softball field parking lot, but first, she needs to get information about the drainage of the north lot.
Also approved at the meeting, was the setting of the 2020 graduation date as 7 p.m. May 22.
The board approved the purchase of an auto scrubber for custodial use for the gym and cafeteria floors. The purchase will be about $5,000, and the board will put the two scrubbers it has out for sale to try to recoup some of the money.
As for personnel, out of executive session the board approved the resignation of Alissa Young as junior high math teacher.
It approved the hiring of Chad Fleming as a substitute custodian.
It also approved posting the positions of speech language pathologist, junior high math teacher and high school math teacher for the 20-21 school year.
In discussion items, Lindenmeyer said the board looked at fees for the 20-21 school year, and compared them to other school districts, before setting final approval for them.
The board looked at the 20-21 calendar, as well. She said what’s set up is something similar to this year’s in regards to the length of holiday vacation days.
The board also looked at some of the goals it set and ways to approach the next steps, she said. It’s only a draft of goals and it will be further discussed, and approved, in the future.
The board created a new process for school facility use request documentation. She said the goal is to get it more streamlined.
The FY20 budget is “running in the good”, Lindenmeyer said, and at this point no amendments to it need to be taken. “We’re under budget.”