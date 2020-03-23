There were several action items to come before the Milford Area Public Schools District 124 Board of Education.
The board awarded a bid to Iroquois Paving to repair and asphalt the north grade school parking lot and the softball parking lot, said superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer. “This will be in addition to the south high school lot, the district office, and the west lot that was approved last fall. That work will begin as soon as weather and temperatures permit.”
She explained that the board amended the calendar for the 2019-20 school year which moved spring break from April 6–10 to March 23– 27. “We have also moved our teacher institute to Friday, April 10 that was previously scheduled for Friday, March 20.”
The board also
— Approved the 2020-2021 school calendar for next year.
— Approved IHSA and IESA membership for 2020-21.
— Approved the 2020-2021 fees schedule. Lindenmeyer said no changes were made from last year.
Out of executive session, the board
— Hired Robert Whitcher as high school Spanish teacher for the 2020-21 school year. “Robert is currently teaching at Argenta-Oreana High School and is excited to be a member of the MAPS family.”
— Hired Sara McTaggert as speech language pathologist for next year. “We are lucky to continue to have Sara on board.”
— Regretfully accepted the resignations of Daniel Schall as math teacher and Joe German as assistant boys’ basketball coach.