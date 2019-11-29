The 2019 Illinois school report cards were discussed at this month’s Milford Area Public Schools District 124 Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer said both schools received a commendable designation on the Illinois school report card, and she thanked the board for all the board members do.
She noted that November is School Board Appreciation Month.
For a buildings and grounds update, she said the work on the parking lots will have to wait a little while longer.
The earlier than usual winter weather has reeked havoc with the work, but, she noted, “We will have access to all the lots over the winter. All paving will be done prior to graduation in the spring.”
The work on the baseball field should be finished in the next two weeks, she said.
Another item discussed at the meeting was the 2019 tax levy.
Lindenmeyer has presented a tentative levy that shows EAV estimated at a 4.22 percent increase. The tax rate is estimated to go down .20.
Also at the meeting the board:
— Approved going forward with the new student management system Skyward next year
— Approved Wade Fox as volunteer assistant high school boys basketball coach. — Approved the snow removal bids from Fred Hines in Milford and Jake Raymer in Sheldon at the rate they were paid last year.