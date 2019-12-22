Milford Area Public School Board of Education had its December meeting.
At the meeting the board approved submitting its application for the first round of the school maintenance project grant. It’s a matching grant of $50,000.
Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer said the plan to use this money includes paving the north lot at the grade school and side of the softball field. The cost is estimated at $150,000. “Then, all the lots will be done.”
The south and west lots at the high school and the district office are expected to be done in the spring, she said.
As an update, Lindenmeyer said the sod is down on the baseball field.
The board approved its 2019 tax levy.
She said it should be a 20 cent decrease in the tax rate if the EAV is accurate.
Also at the meeting,
— Noah Garcia was approved as high school volunteer assistant scholastic bowl coach.
— Chad Fleming had the low bid of $2,140 to take out the air conditioning units at the district office and repair the south door.
— A facility use request from Dancepiration Dance Academy for June 6-7 was approved.