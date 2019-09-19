The Milford Area Public Schools District 124 Board of Education talked about, and approved, a few of the planned operations and maintenance projects planned for the FY20 budget at last night’s meeting.
Superintendent Michelle Lindenmeyer gave a list of the projects include the greenhouse, stage rigging, baseball renovations, football field electricity and fencing, gym floors, softball field dugouts, piano refurbishing, parking lots, stairway epoxy and miscellaneous, all totaling $1,052,000.
There will be a special meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 25 for the FY20 budget hearing. At this meeting, the hope is that Prather Tucker Associates will have the parking lot drawings complete for the board to approve, too.
Lindenmeyer gave the expected timeline which includes bids being open before the Oct. 16 meeting and work being done from the end of October to the first of December, “before weather breaks”.
She said maintenance grants are becoming available, and she’s hoping the district could get $50,000 to help pay for it.
The board talked about the baseball field renovations. The board agreed it wants to do things correctly rather than quickly, and there was still questions about the maintenance of the field and the cost of tiling the field.
“We’re better off if we wait until after high school ball finishes to make sure the money put into it would be done right,” said board member Justin Lavicka.
Board member Jim Kunce stressed the need to have the tiling done, at hopefully a good price.
High school principal Steve Totheroh said if work needed to be done during the high school baseball season, the team has been displaced before and it’s used the Buckley Dutchmasters field.
The board approved an epoxy coating for the high school interior concrete stairway, approving a coloring which will lend itself to having the Bearcat symbol placed in the epoxy.
As for other projects, Lindenmeyer said the greenhouse is complete and the east fencing at the football field will be done soon.
As for the proposed FY20 budget, Lindenmeyer pointed out it is in the red, but “It has less deficit then last year’s and it ended up in the black in the spring. “ She said the revenues placed were conservative figures and “That’s spending every penny of what’s budgeted.”
She’s made adjustments since the last presentation, lessening the education fund deficit from $659,000 to $341,000. She also adjusted the transportation figures from $237,000 to a more hopeful $110,000.
Also at the evening’s meeting,
— The board agreed to suspend the supervised hours for the public’s use of the weight room at the high school because there wasn’t enough attendance. It can be revisited in the future if there’s enough people who want to use it.
— The November board meeting was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
— The board approved the district’s bullying policy and the updated risk management program.
— A parents survey will be asked for during parent/teacher conferences.