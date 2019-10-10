Mamma Mia The Musical featuring local talent Michael Pueschell as Sam Carmichael and Kena Clark as Donna Sheridan is being performed at the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, according to a news release.
There are two performances left: 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A talented cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!
Lap sitting is not permitted as every person must have their own ticket. No children under 3 will be permitted.