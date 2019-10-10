Theatre

Mamma Mia the Musical to be presented this weekend at the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association.

 Photo contributed

Mamma Mia The Musical featuring local talent Michael Pueschell as Sam Carmichael and Kena Clark as Donna Sheridan is being performed at the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, according to a news release.

There are two performances left: 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and 2 p.m. Oct. 13.

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A talented cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Lap sitting is not permitted as every person must have their own ticket. No children under 3 will be permitted.

