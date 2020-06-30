Larry and Susie Mabbitt of rural Sheldon will celebrate their 50thwedding anniversary on July 11. They were married at the Stockland Methodist Church on July 11, 1970.
Larry, a barber of 55 years, owns and operates Larry’s Haircut Store in Sheldon. Susie retired in 2007 from teaching 37 years at Milford Grade School where she continues to enjoy substitute teaching.
They are the proud parents of two daughters, Kelsey (Joe) Testa of East Lansing, Michigan, and Kylie (Chad) Wright of Sheldon, and seven grandchildren, Aliana (Benny) Al-Ashari, Grand Ledge, Michigan, Micah, Annalia, Nate, and Alivia Testa of East Lansing, Michigan, and Brynlee and Beau Wright of Sheldon.