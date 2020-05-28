The Loda Township Library will reopen June 1.
It will offer lobby service only, with pick up in the lobby of preordered books, and everyone is aksed to wear a mask.
Only books/audiobooks/movies owned by Loda Township Library will be available at this time.
No children in the building, and no computer usage.
It will be open Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m..
One can preorder books though the SHARE website (http://lodp.illshareit.com) or by emailing the director, at lodalibrary@gmail.com. One will receive a call when the items are ready for pickup.
Call the library at 217-386-2783 for more information.