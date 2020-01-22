A Beaverville woman was involved in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. At 3:25 p.m. Joan L. Fultz, 77, was driving a 2014 Ford Edge traveling westbound on 3150 North Road.
According to the Illinois State Police report, she disobeyed a stop sign and crashed into the side of a 2002 GMC Yukon, driven by Jose A. Hernandez, 67, St. Anne, which was traveling northbound on Route 1.
The Yukon had three passengers: Octavio Garcia, 63, Rosa L. Garcia, 63, and Odilia Hernandez, 58, all of Chicago.
All occupants were transported to local hospitals with injuries.
Fultz was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.