David Denson, a co-op shooter alumnus of the I.W.C.C. Raider Rifle Team, and Onarga resident Jim Miller, won big at the N.R.A. sanctioned Metric Prone Smallbore Rifle Regional Championship held on August 10 and 11. The tournament was conducted by the St. Joseph Valley Rifle and Pistol Club near Elkhart Indiana at the club’s Bristol shooting complex. Shooters from a five state area attended the regional.
Jim Miller won the metallic sights aggregate with a 1531/1600 and the scope sights aggregate with a 1551/1600. Additionally, Miller won the Gold Medal by winning the Grand Aggregate with a 3082/3200 which included firing 117X’s or center shots. All shooting was done at 50 meters and at 100 yards. The metric 50 meter target bullseye can easily be covered with a dime and the 100 yard bullseye is the size of a quarter.
David Denson, former Raider shooter and current Illinois State Junior Rifle Team member, took Silver in the Grand Aggregate with a 3062/3200 aggregate total. Denson, a Junior Master Class metric prone shooter, has been shooting smallbore for nearly three years. David will be a freshman this year at K.C.C. He plans to continue his scholastic shooting career in the N.R.A. Collegiate Club shooting program. David will use local resources to train and also train and compete at the Central Illinois Precision Range and shooting complex near Bloomington, Illinois.