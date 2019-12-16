Richard Gocken, of Crescent City and a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post 0527, organized help and was able to be a part of the Wreaths Across America program. Those who braved the frigid weather and biting winds Saturday, Dec. 14, to place wreaths at three Crescent City-area cemeteries, were Klint Hall, Glenn Mennenga, Bill Weakley and Jim Sorensen.
According to Lowell Bauer, service officer in charge of membership of Post 0527, the post began participating in Wreaths Across America four years ago. Prior to participating in the program, he said the local post would put flags at eight different cemeteries for Memorial Day. For the Wreaths Across America program, if a family or friend of a deceased veteran wants a wreath, they pay $15 to purchase a wreath.
Bauer, who also serves as the post’s chaplain when there’s a military funeral, said lots of families pay a little more than is due and that extra money is used to purchase wreaths for deceased veterans who have no living family or friends. He said they start getting the word out around the first of October and the wreaths are usually delivered around Thanksgiving or just after.
Gocken and his helpers placed 80 wreaths at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery south of Crescent City, 39 wreaths at Fletcher Cemetery, located north of Crescent City, and two at Wilson Cemetery near Plato. This marked the first time Crescent City cemeteries were a part of the Wreaths Across America program.