A Watseka man was arrested after an undercover narcotics operation.
Jeffrey M. Reed, 25, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. in the 300 block of East Walnut
The Watseka Enforcement Team, along with the Watseka K-9 unit, conducted the operation Wednesday night. According to the news release, Reed allegedly sold suspected heroin to an undercover officer.
Reed was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.
He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained as of Thursday.
The operation is on going and more arrests are expected.