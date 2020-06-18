Though social media was rife with rumors of potential mayhem and destruction ahead of a planned protest in Milford June 12, none of those concerns came true as a small group of protesters peacefully marched along the sidewalk through downtown Milford to the four-way stop at Route 1.
The protesters peacefully marched carrying signs supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign and raising awareness about sexual assault and supporting survivors of sexual assault. When they reached the four-way stop, the group stood on one of the corners and held up their signs as drivers passed by on Route 1.
Chris Sparks, one of the protest organizers, said the rumors that were flying around on Facebook were ridiculous and that he didn’t want to see any kind of violence or destruction in town.
Sparks said he had spoken with the police while organizing the protest and there were several officers in town to keep the peace on the day of the protest.
Sparks and his wife, Jessica Donnelly, organized the protest after seeing a controversial post from an area resident on social media regarding the protests after the death of George Floyd.
Sparks and Donnelly created the “Victims Are Victims” group on Facebook and used it as a platform to organize a protest in Milford.
While the group and protest initially grew out of a anger over a social media post, Sparks said the work of the group and the protest are about far more than that.
“I did start the group out of anger, that’s where it came from,” he said. “But then as it grew, I didn’t think it was going to grow that much, I tried to change the message and let people know it’s more a rally in support of causes as opposed to a protest of any one person’s statement.”
Sparks said he would much rather rally in support of something as opposed to protest against something, feeling it sends a much more positive message.
“We’re not trying to send a negative message,” he said.
Sparks and Donnelly had already been considering doing something to support the nation-wide protests in support of Black Lives Matter after seeing a group of local young women protesting at the intersection in Milford earlier this month.
“We wished we could do something other than just drive by and give them a thumbs up,” he said. “Jessica and I talked and wished we could get something together to let those girls know they’re not just out here on their own.”
Sparks said it was awesome to see young people speaking up on social issues, but regretted that there weren’t some older people out there to show their support as well.
“It’s awesome to see young people speaking up, but when they have to do it alone, are they going to be encouraged to do it again?” he asked.
The demonstration on June 12 was mainly focused on supporting two causes, Black Lives Matter and supporting sexual assault survivors.
Sparks said the stats about sexual assault are stunning.
“They’re terrifying,” he said. “Every 73 seconds an American is sexual assaulted and every nine minutes that person’s a kid.”
With Milford being a small town, Sparks said many people in the community like to act like things like this don’t happen there.
“We’re in Milford and we pretend like nothing like that happens around here, but it does, we all know it does,” he said. “We just want the survivors who might see us today to know that there are people out there who will advocate on their behalf.”
As for supporting Black Lives Matter, Sparks said the nation-wide support of the group has grown in recent years and felt that it was time that the message could be brought to Milford.
“Now that the Black Lives Matter movement has really gained steam and people understand that it’s a real thing and these corporations are getting behind it, we thought it was a good time and we could bring that message to Milford,” he said. “We don’t have to ignore Milford.”
Sparks was unconcerned with how many people showed up for the protest on June 12.
“How successful it is doesn’t matter,” he said prior to the protest. “The goal was not to change people’s minds, the goal was to educate people and let the young folks who want to speak their mind know that they’ve got people on their side to speak their mind with them. That we’re on their side.”
Sparks said the hope is to give a support and a voice to groups that are underrepresented or kept quiet for one reason or another.
“As much as the community that it affects stand up against, I think it’s just as important that the folks that aren’t directly impacted are speaking up with them,” he said. “I think that’s really important.”
The protest isn’t the end for the group.
Sparks said he wants the group to continue and work to do good in the community.
“I know there’s a lot of talk out there that this is a group full of hate, this is a group full of division, when, honestly, it’s the opposite,” he said. “I hope we can maintain a decent gathering and we can do things for good.”
Sparks mentioned hosting charity events, food drives, clothing drives and school supply drives in the community as possible ideas.
“Stuff that can’t be seen as anything but positive,” he said. “It won’t have a message behind it.”
Sparks said he wants to be able to present these kinds of events without a specific social message behind them so they can reach the entire community.
“I think it’s going to be important that we can do things in the future that don’t have this message,” he said. “I’m hoping that that maybe will let the community get behind us a little more. Obviously, right now, it’s a little polarized.”
The ultimate goal, Sparks said, is to help the community.
“The goal, long-term, is to get this to be more of a philanthropic thing,” he said.
Sparks said Milford is a community that could use more people willing to help others.
“If we get some people today, I’m hoping we can make some progress towards that,” he said.