A local dance team came home from an international competition as winners recently.
The Ones You Want, a dance team from Dancepiration Dance Academy in Watseka, won a specialty award in Seacaucus, New Jersey, where they competed in the World Dance Championship at The Meadowlands Exposition Center.
The group, Taylor Schippert, Courtney Thompson, Cabery Brown, Kaitlyn Bell, Makenna Pankey, Kennedy Oster, Olivia Simons, Keely Rowell, Kelton Musgraves, and Tanikqua Holmes, performed July 30.
They had won the opportunity to compete in New Jersey after winning a golden ticket earlier this year.
“We were considered a Semi-Finalist going into the competition due to having to receive a Golden Ticket in order to compete, but unfortunately with the amount of entries and the level of competition we were up against, we did not make final five,” said dance instructor Blair Hankey. “However, the award we did come home with and holds a lot of value was titled ‘Excellence in Entertainment’.
“The award we won was a complete shock due to it being a “specialty award” and only handed to one team, a few other special awards were “Best Costuming, Excellence in Lyrical, and Excellence in Jazz” so when we received the one and only “Excellence in Entertainment” the kids, the parents, and myself were so proud to go home with such a high-honor award,” she said.
“It means a lot receiving awards such as that one, because it lets you know that the judges not only saw something special about your routine, but also saw something worth being remembered and recognized.
“During my whole teaching career, I have told my dancers that when we travel to these competitions, they aren’t there to win or lose, but to have fun performing, grow as a dancer, and also entertain a crowd so with them winning an award for doing exactly what I ask of them truly meant a lot to me as their teacher. The whole competition itself was an experience for each and everyone of us, we saw so many different styles of dance and got to see all the flags from each country that was there.”
The dancers and family members were gone on the trip from July 29 to Aug. 1. In that time they also got to take in a few sights.
“We had a 15 hour bus ride both ways and we actually got to do some sight seeing on Jul.y 31,” Hankey said. “We traveled to Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York to spend the day either on the beach, the boardwalk, or sight seeing throughout the area! We were able to see breathtaking views on our drive and during the few stops we made along the way.”
Hankey said not only is she proud of her dancers and that they gained great experience from the trip.
“I think it’s safe to say that each of those dancers grew in a way they never knew was possible,” she said. “Not only did they grow as individuals, but they also grew so much as a team, we were all in tears night one just from expressing how thankful we were for each other. All of our eyes were opened to how big the dance world truly is and how special we are to be blessed with such a wonderful form of art. I truly believe that the dancers finally saw that even though they’re from a small town, the possibilities are endless.
“Even myself has learned to believe that, if you would’ve told me last year that I would be coaching a team all the way to The World Dance Championship, I would’ve laughed in your face and said ‘you’re crazy,’ but when we all put our love for dance together and worked hard as a team, it all paid off,” she said.
Hankey said, too, that the community support has been tremendous, and that it was not lost on the dancers.
“I would love to give a huge thanks to everybody in our small county and beyond that has donated, encouraged, and supported this team on this journey because without all of them, none of this would be possible,” she said.
“Each and every person who either bought a raffle ticket, ate at Monical’s during our community day, played Bingo, or simply just donated to be a sponsor helped make this dream into a reality for these 10 dancers. Our gratitude is endless to all of you and we can not thank you guys enough for this amazing opportunity you allowed us to pursue.”
Hankey said some of the dance team members are moving on, having graduated from high school.
“Unfortunately that is the end of the road for “The Ones You Want.” That team and myself are saying goodbye to four irreplaceable seniors and starting fresh this November with a new competition squad. This competition was the last one for all of the seniors and I think it’s safe to say they went out with a boom.”