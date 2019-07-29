Food, fun, fellowship and fundraising are set as the main events at the annual Hunting Heritage banquet, hosted by the Iroquois Gobblers Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Aug. 3 at Town & Country Events in Milford.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Participants can arrive early to relax and enjoy the social hour before sitting down for the meal. Tickets can be purchased online at events.nwtf.org/1302110-2019 or people can call to reserve tickets.
The local NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet raises funds for conservation, provides a local scholarship, supports Hunter Education classes and youth shooting programs, helps restore habitat and helps host Hunting Heritage Events like Jakes, Women in the Outdoors, and Wheelin’ Sportsmen events among other things, according to a news release.
NWTF banquets combine a great meal with a chance to swap stories with other sportsmen and women. They’re also a great place to meet new friends who share a passion for the outdoors, win valuable prizes and purchase items unique to the NWTF. By placing the highest bid or winning raffle games, attendees can go home with sporting art, unique firearms, knives, wildlife calls, outdoor equipment and much more.
Banquet attendees receive an NWTF membership while helping wild turkey conservation and the preservation of the hunting heritage.
The cost of admission also includes a one-year subscription to Turkey Country, the NWTF’s full-color publication that includes stories about conservation issues, turkey calling and hunting, the Federation’s education program, JAKES (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship), Wheelin’ Sportsmen and Women in the Outdoors outreach programs and much more.
For a fee, banquet attendees can become Ssponsor members and receive the 2019 NWTF sponsor gift plus a one-year subscription to Turkey Country magazine.
When the National Wild Turkey Federation was founded in 1973, there were about 1.3 million wild turkeys in North America. After decades of work, that number hit an historic high of almost 7 million turkeys. To succeed, the NWTF stood behind science-based conservation and hunters’ rights. The NWTF Save the Habitat. Save the Hunt. initiative is a charge that mobilizes science, fundraising and devoted volunteers to raise $1.2 billion to conserve and enhance more than 4 million acres of essential wildlife habitat, recruit at least 1.5 million hunters and open access to 500,000 acres for hunting.
To join the nation’s most progressive single-species conservation organization at this event, reserve tickets by calling Dennis Clatterbuck at (815) 867-6750 or e–mail: dclatterbuck@sbcglobal.net.
For more information about the NWTF, call (800) THE-NWTF, visit www.nwtf.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IllinoisNWTF.