On May 8 Country Financial Representative Tim Santefort, in conjunction with Coountry Financials’ Operation Helping Heroes program, made a donation to the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Derek Hagen was present to accept the donation.
“I’m thrilled to make this donation that will help purchase equipment to keep deputies and staff safe and effective in their work," said Santefort in a press release.
