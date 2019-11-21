The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Coloring Contest.
The Little Mister & Miss Snowflake Contest was a coloring contest; open to area children ages 3 through 7, according to a news release.
'This year’s winners will ride in the 2019 Christmas Parade with Santa. They are Willow Zielie of Watseka, 6, whose parents are Stephanie Zielie and Rodney Patterson and Hudson Hill of Milford, 5, whose parents are Kristina McKay and Zach Hill.
The parade is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 29. For more information please contact the Chamber office 815-432-2416.