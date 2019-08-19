The Ashkum Lions Club will have its annual Homecoming event this weekend.
The entertainment is lined up for Saturday and Sunday,
“There’s plenty of activities throughout the weekend planned,” said Brooke Johnson, one of the organizers.
There’s the craft vendors, food stand, beer garden, big six wheel, bingo, miniature golf, trackless train, inflatable adventures and dime toss.
There will be a free Saturday entertainment and nightly drawings. The grand prize drawing will be at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ve tried to bring back a few things and have new things,” Johnson said.
The baby contest will be back Sunday morning.
Family Feud will have families fighting for bragging rights.
The golf cart parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, then afterwards will be the golf card scavenger hunt.
She said the food found during the hunt will be donated to the food pantry.
She said she hopes people will register for event like the baby contest, Family Feud and parade by Friday by calling her at 815-383-1790.
There will be no 5K this year, she said.
But, this weekend the fireworks canceled from the Fourth of July will be set for 9 p.m. Saturday.
“This is usually pretty well attended.”
The parade opens up the weekend at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the scavenger hunt to follow.
At 11 a.m. the Lions food stand is set to open.
Family Feud will begin at 2 p.m.
The bean bag tournament will be at 4 p.m. in the beer tent.
The Lions Fish Fry will be at 5 p.m.
Main Street Band will perform classic rock at 7 p.m., and a DJ will play in the beer tent at 10:30.
The drawing will be at 10 p.m.
On Sunday the all-faith community service will begin at 10:30, but the Lutheran church will serve a breakfast from 8 a.m. until service time.
The classic auto show will be from noon until 3 p.m.
The baby contest will be at 1 p.m.
The fire department will have waterball at 2 p.m.
The kiddie tractor pull signups will be at 3 p.m., with the pull being at 3:30.
The pork chop dinner will begin serving at 4 p.m.