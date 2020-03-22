It’s not Christmas. Nor April Fool’s Day. In fact, it’s not even winter anymore, with spring arriving last week.
But it sure did snow on Sunday afternoon in Iroquois County.
As Illinois residents were into their first full day of “shelter in place” directives from the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they also were greeted with snow, which was forecast to last throughout the evening.
The National Weather Service forecast that rain and snow will continue before 3 a.m. March 23, with snow likely between 3 and 4 a.m. and then a chance of rain after 4 a.m.
Illinois State Police District 21 was reporting that roads were slick in Iroquois and Ford counties Sunday afternoon.
More rain is forecast Monday before 7 a.m. with the weather turning cloudy and a high of 46 degrees in the afternoon. Low temperatures are expected to be around 34 degrees.
Rain will again be likely on Tuesday in the are, mostly after 1 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be around 51 degrees for a high and 38 degrees for a low.
Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with highs near 59 before a chance of rain moves in Wednesday night, mainly after 1 a.m. That chance of rain continues for Thursday, and the high is again expected near 57 degrees.
Temepratures are expected her 56 on Friday with rain likely and a thunderstorm possible. Saturday again appears to have rain in the forecast with a high near 60 degrees, but then Sunday, the temperatures are expected near 56 with the day being mostly sunny.