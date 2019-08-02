The Friends of the Blues and The Longbranch present Albert Castiglia, “Twice the Albert: Acoustic & Electric sets”, at 7 p.m. Aug. 14. This will be in the Longbranch Restaurant’s Beer Garden. There is a cover charge.
Beer Garden opens for food and drinks at 5:30 pm; Music begins at 7 pm
Food and beverages are also available indoors in main restaurant and bar.
The general public is welcome to outdoor music and outdoor dining.
Bring lawn chairs.
Dress for the weather
Some chairs and tables on site
Note: in case of rain, show will be moved to the Askum Coliseum. It’s air conditioned, perfect sight lines from any seat in the room to 4 ½ foot stage, plenty of seating and room, fantastic food by The Longbranch, full bar selections by The Longbranch.
ALBERT CASTIGLIA
Is 11 straight years proof enough? Appearing first in 2009, Albert Castiglia is the most popular performer the Friends of the Blues have ever hosted! Hailing from Miami, Florida, Albert’s annual trek to Illinois for a Friends’ show has become the year’s most anticipated event. For the seventh year-in-a-row, Castiglia (pronounced Ka-steel-ya) will be appearing outdoors in the Beer Garden at The Longbranch in L’Erable IL. Becoming an annual tradition, Albert has agreed to perform two separate sets, on acoustic guitar and electric guitar, which rarely happens at Albert’s other appearances at venues this size.
Charismatic and amiable, Castiglia has entertained, wowed, charmed, and made friends throughout the Kankakee valley. Handsome as a mountain, Albert tells funny stories and has friendly and lively between-songs-banter with members of the audience. As the complete entertainer, he adroitly sings from the gut, shoots guitar licks from the hip, and writes songs from the heart that articulate one’s hopes, fears and heartaches.
Since 1990 beginnings, Albert Castiglia has steadily earned his way to the top of the modern Blues scene. He has just released his ninth solo album, “Masterpiece,” which reflects Albert’s friendship with guitar monster and Gulf Coast Records record label owner, Mize Zito. Again recording at Dockside Studios, Louisiana, the CD captures a warts-and-all mix alongside producer Mike Zito. For the week of July 29 on the Roots Music Report, Albert Castiglia’s new release “Masterpiece” is #4 for Top 50 Contemporary Blues Albums and #7 for Top Blues Albums!
Released May 24, of this year, “Masterpiece” has Castiglia touring relentlessly in support of this new album. His trio is completed with Justine Tompkins on bass and Ephraim Lowell on drums.
The Friends of the Blues and The Longbranch owners and staff are ready to celebrate 11 years with Albert when he appears in his trio at The Longbranch Restaurant’s Beer Garden in tiny L’Erable IL on Thursday, August 23.
Background
Born August 12, 1969, in New York, Castiglia was a product of that city’s great melting-pot community, the son of a Cuban mother and Italian father. At five, the family moved to Miami, Florida, and when the twelve-year-old Albert took his first guitar lesson, a spark was lit that couldn’t be snuffed out. As the man who once sang, “The road to riches is playing guitar, that’s why I’m living inside my car,” he’s spent nearly three decades climbing the greasy pole and paying dues with interest. He was in Junior Wells’ final band learning the ropes from a master.
Albert made his professional debut in 1990 with the Miami Blues Authority, but he truly hit the international radar when Junior Wells invited him into his solo band for several world tours. "It was an incredible adventure," recalls Castiglia. "Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a Chicago bluesman. Junior opened the door for me to do that. Wells recorded his last studio album, “Come On In This House,” at Dockside Studio. What a sign!"
Soulful and gritty, Albert Castiglia’s feel for the Blues is intrinsic, his musicianship polished, and he emotes with a tone that is at once fresh and hauntingly reminiscent of the past masters. Playing electric guitar and slide guitar like a man possessed by the Blues, from slow smoldering songs to completely on fire numbers, Castiglia sings with a soulful growl blending his self-penned words into a gritty take on living, loving and surviving the daily grind.
Honors
* 2013 Blues Blast Music Award - winner - for Blues Rock Album of the Year (Living the Dream)
* 2009 Blues Blast Music Award - winner - for Song of the Year “Bad Year Blues”