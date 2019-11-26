Kenna Brosseau and Claire Goselin, Bishop McNamara Catholic School students, came up with the winning design titled, “My Future is Bright, No Drugs In Sight” in the billboard contest conducted annually by the Life Education Center Program to encourage others to choose "Wise Highs...Choices You Can Live With”, according to a news release.
Healthy lifestyle messages are brought to the community in a variety of ways through Teacher Best Practice, Billboard, and Radio Public Service Announcement contests.