The Pledge for Life Partnership’s Life Education Center team is proud to announce the winners of the 2018-2019 “Best Practice Contest”.
The “Best Practice Contest” is designed to recognize innovative educators who develop lessons and projects to reinforce Life Education Center curriculum, according to a news release. Winners will receive monetary prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Brenda Wetzel said, “We are delighted with all of the lessons. They complement our prevention education efforts, focusing on healthy lifestyle choices and supporting social and emotional development while continuing to further enhance the skills of their students.”
Winners include:
Kindergarten:
- Joy Norder (Iroquois County CUSD No. 9, Nettie Davis Elementary) Title: “Happy Harry and Sad Sally”
First Grade:
- Kristine Pelletier (St. Anne School District No. 256, St. Anne Grade School) Title: “I Can Eat a Rainbow, Feel the Kindness”
- Jennifer Taylor (Iroquois County CUSD No. 9, Nettie Davis Elementary) Title: “Body Organs Interactive Book”
Second Grade:
- Becky Creek (Bourbonnais Elementary School District No. 53, Noel LeVasseur Elementary School) Title: “Heart Healthy”
Fourth Grade:
- Missy Guimond and Claire Henneike (Iroquois County CUSD No. 9, Wanda Kendall Elementary and Watseka Community High School) Title: “Children of Change”
- Jody Munsterman (Crescent-Iroquois CUSD No. 249, Crescent City Grade School) Title: “Time Capsule”
- Krystal Clifton (Kankakee School District No. 111, King Middle School ) Title: “Week of Kindness”
Fifth Grade:
-Eugene Wachholz (St. Paul’s Lutheran School) Title: “15 Ways to Say NO! to Alcohol and Drugs”
Sixth Grade:
-Lisa Riegel (Bourbonnais Elementary School District No. 53, Liberty Intermediate School) Title: “Diseases”
-Eugene Wachholz (St. Paul’s Lutheran School) Title: “Over-the-Counter vs Prescription Drugs”